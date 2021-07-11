How to schedule your Mac to reboot every night

Having your Mac always available to work is great, but you do need to turn it off once in a while. Here's how to automate the shutdown, startup, and reboot of your MacBook Pro or iMac to keep it in top condition.



Start your Mac workday cleanly with a nightly reboot.

Many Mac users will be familiar with the fuss of booting, shutdowns, and restarting your computer. The process could take a few seconds, or on older Macs, potentially minutes, but they are actions that computer users don't particularly want to perform.



