Apple Music promo nets US military and veterans 4 months of free service

Apple is running an Apple Music promotion that nabs active U.S. military and veterans up to four months of free service.



In what appears to be a limited time offer, Apple is extending an extra month of free Apple Music to service members who have not previously taken advantage of the company's standard trial promotion. Currently, new users can experience Apple's music streaming product for three months.As spotted by 9to5Mac on Tuesday, the offer for service members is available through Apple's website. Users are asked to verify their identity through ID.me, a popular identification network commonly used by healthcare providers and government entities.



