Sites run by ransomware gang REvil vanish from dark web

A number of websites and backend online infrastructure run by Russia-linked ransomware gang REvil, responsible for a number of attacks including a breach of Apple supplier Quanta, went offline on Tuesday, according to security experts.



REvil's public dark web portal, which the group used to communicate with and collect funds from victims of cyberattacks, went offline without warning early Tuesday, reports Politico.Further, the infrastructure that the group used to control their various operations is also down, according to intelligence analyst Allan Liska. REvil's spokesperson, who goes by the "Unknown," "hasn't been active on message boards since last Thursday," Liska said according to the report.



Read more...