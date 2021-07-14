Apple is offering an extended four-month free Apple Music trial for serving members and veterans of the U.S. military, provided they haven't been a subscriber to the streaming service before.

‌Apple Music‌ typically offers a three-month free trial for new subscribers, but military can take advantage of a special limited-time offer an get an extra month to try it out.



The offer can be accessed via a special link, spotted by 9to5Mac, which redirects to an authentication page on Apple's website. There, eligible users need to log in with an ID.me account, a third-party service that provides retail discounts to serving military and veterans.



The offer appears to be tied to July 4, and it won't be available for long. The four-month trial is valid for U.S. accounts only and the code expires on August 1, 2021, according to Apple.



Tag: Apple Music



This article, "Apple Music Four-Month Free Trial Offered to US Military and Veterans" first appeared on MacRumors.com