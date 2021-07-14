Twitter users will soon be able to change who can reply to their tweets after they've posted them, the company has announced.

Limiting who could reply to a tweet was already an option, thanks to a feature rolled out last year, but users had to choose who could reply before posting the tweet. Now they can make that decision after the post has gone live.



Changing the reply options on a posted tweet is simple enough. Tap the ellipsis (thee dots) menu in the top-right corner of a tweet and select "Change who can reply" from the dropdown.



A "Who can reply?" Card will appear, from which you can choose one of the three same options that are available when composing a tweet: "Everyone," "People you follow," and "Only people you mention."





Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7



— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021The new option gives users more control over who can interact with their posts, which aims to reduce harassment on the social media platform, although it's not hard to see how it could have the unintended effect of restricting constructive debate and amplifying someone's online "echo chamber." The feature is currently rolling out worldwide on iOS, Android, and the web.



Twitter has recently been previewing a lot more feature ideas before it commits to bringing them to the platform so that it can garner feedback on them. For example, earlier this month it said it was considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only, an idea similar to Instagram's "Close Friends" feature, which lets users share personal Stories more privately.

Tag: Twitter



This article, "Twitter Rolls Out Ability to Change Who Can Reply to Your Tweet After It's Posted" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums