Rumors of 'Apple Pay Later' service cause rivals' shares dropping

Rivals to Apple's as yet only rumored pay-later credit addition to Apple Pay have seen their shares drop dramatically.



Rumors of "Apple Pay Later" have hit rival payment firms share value

Apple is claimed to be working with its Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs to create an instalment plan system called "Apple Pay Later." The strength of Apple entering this Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market is such that the mere rumor of it has seen shares drop for rivals internationally.



Read more...