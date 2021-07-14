Apple Has Deployed More Than $1 Billion Towards Affordable Housing Initiatives in California

Apple today announced it has deployed more than $1 billion towards affordable housing initiatives across California over the last 18 months, helping thousands of people in the state become homeowners for the first time.

In partnership with the California Housing Finance Agency, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, and Destination:Home, Apple said the the $1 billion in funding has helped support new housing development and construction, assisted first-time buyers to purchase homes, and expanded programs to reduce homelessness.



This milestone is part of Apple's overall $2.5 billion commitment to combat the California housing crisis, with the state having some of the United States' most expensive residential markets, including the Bay Area where Apple is headquartered. To date, Apple says it has supported affordable housing efforts across 25 counties in the state.



