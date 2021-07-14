Facebook wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust case

Facebook lawyers have filed a petition for recusal to the FTC, asking for chair Lina Khan to not be involved in discussions about pursuing an antitrust case against the social media giant.



Lina Khan. Credit: An Rong Xu/Getty

New Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan has already faced a recusal petition following the reported start of an antitrust investigation into Amazon's buying MGM. Now Facebook's lawyers have done the same as Amazon's, arguing that Khan's previous criticisms of the company mean its case cannot receive fair consideration.



Read more...