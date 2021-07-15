Apple's previous photo print partner Motif adds canvas as a material
Published
Motif, the company Apple previously used to fulfill print orders through the Photos app, is launching a new option for its own photo printing service — high quality canvases.
Print epic canvases with Motif
Apple previously offered photo printing services integrated directly into iPhoto. In 2018, Apple pulled back and discontinued this service as it opened up its API allowing various third-party offerings to directly integrate with Photos instead.
Read more...