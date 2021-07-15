Sketchy rumor suggests Apple VR glasses that works with 'new iPod' coming at WWDC 2022

A highly questionable rumor from an equally dubious source suggests that Apple's first virtual reality headset will debut at WWDC in 2022 and could closely integrate with a "new iPod."



Credit: The Information

The rumor comes from augmented and virtual reality evangelist Robert Scoble, who said that he has learned that an Apple VR headset will debut at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in 2022.



Read more...