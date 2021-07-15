Intel negotiating $30B deal for chipmaker GlobalFoundries

Intel is in talks to acquire specialist chip production company GlobalFoundries in a deal worth about $30 billion, a move that would help Intel in its plans to become a chipmaker for other companies.



Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Intel is in negotiations with GlobalFoundries owner Mubadala Investment Co., an arm of the Abu Dhabi government that holds its headquarters in the U.S. GlobalFoundries itself does not appear to be part of the process, as a spokeswoman said the company is not in discussions with Intel.The purchase, if it goes through, will be Intel's largest to date and would help support the company's plan to manufacture chips for other firms.



Read more...