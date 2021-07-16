Save $110 on Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (16GB, 512GB), plus $50 off AppleCare

Weekend MacBook Pro discounts are going on now, with our exclusive coupon knocking $110 to $200 off the latest 13-inch line. Pick up the upgraded model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,589, with optional AppleCare marked down to $199.



Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama is hosting the exclusive deals, which deliver bonus coupon savings on every M1 MacBook Pro configuration with promo code *APINSIDER*, including this upgraded spec with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that's discounted to $1,589.To activate the savings, you must shop through this special pricing link and enter the code, with full step-by-step instructions below. According to the AI Price Guide, which tracks the cheapest M1 MacBook Pro prices across leading resellers, this is the most aggressive discount available on the high-end spec, with units in stock in the Silver finish and on special order in Space Gray. The same APINSIDER code also knocks $50 off AppleCare, bringing the cost of the extended protection plan down to $199.



