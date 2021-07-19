US Government, NATO accuse China of Microsoft Exchange attacks

The Microsoft Exchange hack and many other attacks were caused by gangs working with the Chinese government, the Biden administration and NATO claim.



In March, Microsoft disclosed that Microsoft Exchange Server was the target of attacks, which it believed were conducted by a hacking group in China known as Hafnium. According to the White House and a UK security agency, it appears that the attacks were partly orchestrated by the Chinese government.On Monday, the Biden administration sent an alert to government bodies and private companies holding China responsible for the attacks,reports the Financial Times. The attacks included thefts and extortion, as well as ransomware instances with demands in the millions of dollars.



