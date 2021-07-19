Apple says not to use hydrogen peroxide to clean its products

Apple has updated a support document to state that customers shouldn't use hydrogen peroxide to clean its products, but added ethyl alcohol to the list of safe-to-use cleaning agents.



More specifically, Apple has subtly changed the wording in a support document titled "How to clean your Apple products."The company has added two short lines to the recommendations stating that Apple device owners can use 75% ethyl alcohol wipes safely. It added that hydrogen peroxide, along with bleach, shouldn't be used on iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.



