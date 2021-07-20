WhatsApp Now Lets You Join Group Calls Even After They've Started

WhatsApp has introduced a new call feature to its platform that allows you to jump into an end-to-end encrypted group call even after it has started.

Previously it was only possible to join a group call in WhatsApp when the call was first made and the phone was ringing, which meant if you missed the initial notification and the group call had started, you were effectively locked out of joining.



Joinable calls changes all that. Now, if someone in the group misses the call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join the call so long as it's still ongoing.



WhatsApp says the new feature serves to "reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp."



In addition to joinable calls, WhatsApp has got a new call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. There's also a new "Ignore" option in the calls tab if you want to join a call later.



Joinable calls is rolling out now globally. Note that only eight participants can be active on a WhatsApp call at one time.



