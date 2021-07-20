'Ted Lasso' showrunner talks difficulties and joys of writing optimistic comedy

Bill Lawrence, showrunner of Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso," says it's hard to write "cheery optimism," but that seeing audiences react so positively is overwhelming.



The cast of "Ted Lasso" at the season two premiere

With its folksy good cheer, "Ted Lasso" is the break-out hit that Apple TV+ needed, but perhaps didn't expect. Showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence — previously best known for 'Scrubs,' 'Spin City,' and 'Cougar Town' — say the comedy's tone was a deliberate choice to counter bleak news in the world.



