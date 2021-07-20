How to turn off Private Relay on iOS 15 - and why you might want to

Apple's forthcoming Private Relay feature in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey is a boon for privacy, but right now it won't always play nice with other VPNs. Here's what you can do about it.



By the time Private Relay is officially released, all VPNS may have updated to cope

No question, Private Relay is an excellent feature in iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and iCloud+. Unless perhaps you're an advertiser, or you happen to live in Belarus, but otherwise it is a tool that will invisibly protect all users.Apple makes a point of saying that while this prevents sites from tracking you and your location, it isn't a VPN. On the face of it, the difference is only that when a VPN disguises your location for privacy reasons, you can also spoof which country you appear to be in.



