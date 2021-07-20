Yubico YubiKey review: Simple, solid protection for your online accounts

Yubico's YubiKeys are high-quality and simple to use hardware security keys that can provide foolproof security for your online accounts — but they may not be for everyone.



YubiKeys are some of the simplest and most solid security keys on the market.

Hardware security keys are a lesser-known choice for two-factor or multi-factor authentication, but they arguably provide the highest level of security. While they may not be the best option for every single person, they're still worth considering if someone hacking your accounts keeps you up at night.



Read more...