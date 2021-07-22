Aqara releases HomeKit-compatible TVOC air quality monitor

Smart home accessory purveyor Aqara is out with its latest HomeKit-compatible accessory on Thursday, a TVOC air quality monitor with a built-in display.



This new monitor has three internal sensors to measure temperature, humidity, and in-air volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for air quality. All of which are exposed to HomeKit and viewable in the Home app as well as usable in triggers and automation routines.Information can be viewed on the device's dot matrix E-ink display that has a very high contrast ratio and is able to extend the battery life to roughly a year. It connects via Zigbee 3.0 so an Aqara hub will be necessary for it to work.



Read more...