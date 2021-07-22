Apple MagSafe Battery Pack teardown reveals two connected battery cells

One of the first teardowns of Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack aired on YouTube on Thursday, revealing the accessory's inner workings and construction.



Charger Lab offered a full breakdown of the new Apple product, including unboxing and cursory testing, in a video posted to its YouTube channel.As can be expected, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is not designed to be opened or serviced by general consumers. Separating the cover from its seat in the pack's white plastic shell is a difficult process that required use of a pry bar. Adhesive appears to hold the two parts together.



