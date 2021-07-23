After bizarre Apple Music Event, Kanye West's 'Donda' is still not streaming

Apple Music held a live-streamed listening party for Kanye West's new "Donda" album, but West came two hours late, said nothing — and the album is still absent.

Kanye West

Apple Music held a rare live event to promote artist Kanye West's tenth album, and it was a sell-out success, in terms of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium being filled. In every other way, however, it was bizarre even by West's standards.



