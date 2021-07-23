'iPhone 13' max charging could get increased to 25W, claims sketchy rumor

A questionable report claims that certain models of the forthcoming "iPhone 13" family will support faster charging at 25W.



Apple no longer includes a charger with iPhones

Apple is unlikely to reintroduce chargers into its shipping iPhone boxes, but a new report says that it may sell a 25W one. Citing unspecified second-hand sources, the report further claims that some, but not all, "iPhone 13" models will be able to use the faster charger to its fullest.



