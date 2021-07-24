Deutsche Telekom's incubator seeks iOS AR app developers

Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator Hubraum is opening itself up to iOS developers working on augmented reality applications, a program that includes development support from Apple.



Promoted by Oscar Falmer, previously an AR evangelist for Apple, the Hubraum iOS Innovation Program calls out for iOS developers to pitch their AR apps that can be "boosted by Deutsche Telekom's technologies including 5G and Low Latency Edge Computing," as well as early access to consumers.Hubraum is looking for experienced iOS developers who feel they may benefit from access to the incubator and "development support directly from Apple." The project is also especially interested in iOS apps for mass-market consumers.



