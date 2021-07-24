Apple TV+ 'Central Park' cast and producers appear in Comic-Con panel

Producers and stars of the Apple TV animated series "Central Park" have spoken at the virtual edition of the annual Comic-Con event, to talk about how the show was created.



Streamed and uploaded to YouTube as part of the Comic-Con@Home 2021 initiative, the virtual panel consisted of six people, including both producers and voices behind the hit show."Central Park" co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard was joined by fellow co-creator, executive producer, and voice of "Birdie" Josh Gad. They were accompanied on the digital stage by Leslie Odom Jr, who plays "Owen Tillerman," Tituss Burgess who voices "Cole Tillerman," and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis.



Read more...