Amazon could take bitcoin payments in 2021 as it prepares own cryptocurrency

Amazon may soon start taking bitcoin as payment for goods and services, according to a report, with the retailer also potentially looking into creating its own cryptocurrency.



Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and others continue to be popular, if volatile as a form of investment, with more companies accepting bitcoin for payments as time marches on. If a report is to be believed, bitcoin payments may get a considerable boost from Amazon.Citing an anonymous source of City A.M., Amazon has posted a job advertisement for a "Senior Blockchain Specialist" in the United Kingdom. The role is based in Amazon Web Services for its Amazon Managed Blockchain Service, rather than for its retail arm.



