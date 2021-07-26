Amazon could take bitcoin payments in 2021 as it prepares own cryptocurrency

Amazon could take bitcoin payments in 2021 as it prepares own cryptocurrency

AppleInsider

Published

Amazon may soon start taking bitcoin as payment for goods and services, according to a report, with the retailer also potentially looking into creating its own cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and others continue to be popular, if volatile as a form of investment, with more companies accepting bitcoin for payments as time marches on. If a report is to be believed, bitcoin payments may get a considerable boost from Amazon.Citing an anonymous source of City A.M., Amazon has posted a job advertisement for a "Senior Blockchain Specialist" in the United Kingdom. The role is based in Amazon Web Services for its Amazon Managed Blockchain Service, rather than for its retail arm.

Read more...

Full Article