Realme Planning to Launch 'MagDart' Magnetic Charger As Android Equivalent to Apple's MagSafe

Realme is gearing up to launch what it's creatively calling "MagDart," an accessory for its upcoming flagship smartphone, that much like Apple's MagSafe announced earlier last year, will utilize magnets to charge the device by snapping onto its back.

Realme's CEO, Madhan Sheth, confirmed the news via a tweet, stating that "Realme Flash" will be the "world's 1st Android phone with Magnetic Wireless Charging." The CEO's tweet didn't offer any specifics on the magnetic wireless charger, but the folks over at GizmoChina are reporting what Realme customers can expect.



According to the report, Realme will call its charger "MagDart" and will offer it in two different variants. The first variant features a thin circular design similar to Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger puck. Still, according to the report, Realme's will be even "sleeker" than Apple's and offer 15W charging speeds.

The second model, featuring a more unorthodox design, is a larger charger with a built-in fan to help "keep thermals in check during charging." Compared to the thinner "MagDart" charger, the more bulky model will offer charging speeds "that will rival modern wired fast charging tech." Both the thin and larger "MagDart" chargers will function as expected by clipping onto the back of the "Realme Flash."

Many comparisons will be put forward between Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ technology and Realme's "MagDart," but there's still much we don't know. Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ technology allows for a wide range of accessories, giving third-party companies the freedom to make several ‌MagSafe‌ additions for iPhone 12 users.



For example, Apple sells not only ‌MagSafe‌ chargers but also cases, wallets, and more. It remains unclear whether Realme's "MagDart" is just one part of a larger ecosystem of magnetic accessories the Chinese maker plans to launch for the Android market.

