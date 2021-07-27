Master & Dynamic releases MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds and premium Qi charging pad

Following the launch of its MW08 true wireless earbuds, Master & Dynamic is back with the MW08 Sport that boasts even more features including wireless charging and optional foam ear tips.



The new Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport

The MW08 Sport has traded in the ceramic exterior for new sapphire glass that is shatter-resistant for increased durability. The stainless steel case is upgraded to a new Kevlar fiber that is ultra-strong and affords the ability to charge wirelessly.



Read more...