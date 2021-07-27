Australians can add digital health insurance cards to Apple Wallet

Australian iPhone users will be able to use their mobile devices as part of their healthcare experience, with HICAPS practitioners in the country now accepting digital health insurance cards held in Apple Wallet.



The change for HICAPS (Health Industry Claims and Payments Service) simplifies the claims process for Australian clients. Members of Medibank, Bupa, nib, and GU Health can now download their digital membership card from their health fund app, and add it to Apple Wallet.Rather than swiping a plastic card, users will instead be able to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch on any HICAPS terminal to make a claim. Real-time notifications will be provided to the user, provided via their health fund's app.



