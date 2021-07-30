'Watch the Sound' host Mark Ronson tells Zane Lowe the origins of the series

As "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" debuts on Apple TV+, the titular host talks with Zane Lowe about how the show started, what its aims are — and whether there'll be more.



Mark Ronson (source: Apple)

In the build up to the release of "Watch the Sound," Apple released a trailer, and host Mark Ronson spoke about the pleasures and problems in making the show. Now, Ronson has told Apple Music star Zane Lowe just why he got involved.



Read more...