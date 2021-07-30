Eight New Games Came to Apple Arcade This Month, Including 'Solitaire Stories,' 'Ultimate Rivals: The Court,' and 'Detonation Racing'

July was a busy month for Apple Arcade, with eight new titles joining the library of almost 200 games on Apple's growing mobile gaming subscription service, including some familiar, fan-favorite games.

Last month, "Legends of Kingdom Rush," "Game Dev Story+," "Frenzic: Overtime," "INKS.+," and "Leo's Fortune+" arrived on Apple Arcade. In July, eight new games joined the platform in the card, sports, puzzle, action, simulation, and racing genres.

-July 2: Solitaire Stories-The first game to arrive on ‌Apple Arcade‌ this month was "Solitaire Stories," putting a new spin on the classic card game with a narrative focus, a range of deck designs, daily challenges, and global leaderboards.



Solitaire Stories features a progressive journey through increasingly difficult levels. Each story has a different theme with its own deck design, gameplay environment, level map, and soundtrack. There is also a quick play mode for a classic game of solitaire.

-July 9: Ultimate Rivals: The Court-Next was "Ultimate Rivals: The Court," an action basketball game featuring more than 140 athletes from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NFL Players Association, WWE, and U.S. women's soccer national team. Players can create a squad of their favorite athletes to compete with friends and family in three-on-three matches.



The game features unique player moves, short sessions, a "Gauntlet" arcade mode that allows players to play through bracketed tourneys to unlock new athletes, four battle environments, and more.

-July 16: Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, Angry Birds Reloaded, and Doodle God Universe-Mid-July saw three fan-favorite titles join ‌Apple Arcade‌. "Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City" is an endless runner set in the desert, where the goal is to sail across dunes, canyons, and temples to unearth the secrets of the Lost City. The game offers simple tap controls that are easy to learn but tough to master, and players are tasked with building up combos and meeting goals.



"Angry Birds Reloaded" builds on the physics-based bird slingshotting action from the original Angry Birds game, introducing new characters from the Angry Birds movie universe, a new game mode, new power ups, and all new levels.



In "Doodle God Universe," players start out on an empty planet with four elements, and the goal is to combine these different elements to create hundreds of new elements to make the planet thrive and grow.

-July 23: Jetpack Joyride+ and Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+-"Jetpack Joyride+" is another classic App Store Game that originally launched in 2011. The popular game consists of a character embarking on a journey with a jetpack, with the player controlling them to avoid obstacles. It features a wide range of jetpacks, missions, outfits, obstacles, and power-ups.



"Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+" is a simulation game that encourages players to attract cats to a yard with food and toys. The game features over 40 varieties of cat, and players can entice rare cats with particular items. Each visiting cat is logged in a book and players strive to collect as many cats as they can.

-July 30: Detonation Racing-"Detonation Racing" is the final game to come to ‌Apple Arcade‌ this month. The racing game allows players to tactically collapse and disintegrate the track to open up new routes and hazardous shortcuts to gain a competitive advantage.



The game can be played in solo, online, and local modes, and features six tracks, nine cars, and a variety of unlockable vehicle paint jobs.

-Coming Soon: Super Leap Day, Monster Hunter Stories+, Super Stickman Golf 3+, wurdweb, Tetris Beat, Baldo, and Asphalt 8: Airborne+-There are seven games slated to arrive on Apple Arcade soon, of which at least four are due to arrive in August, in the action, roleplaying, sports, word, puzzle, adventure, and racing genres. "Super Leap Day," "Monster Hunter Stories+," and "Super Stickman Golf 3+" are the first set to launch next on Friday, August 6. You can tap "Get" on any of these upcoming games on the App Store to be notified when they are available and set them to automatically install.



Solitaire Stories, Ultimate Rivals: The Court, Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, Jetpack Joyride+, Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+, and Detonation Racing are available on the ‌App Store‌ now. Keep an eye out throughout August for more new games.



‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial available to test it out. Apple also has a one-year subscription option available for $49.99 per year, a savings of $9.89 over the monthly price, and it is also available as part of all tiers of Apple One, starting at $14.95 per month.

