Apple must face Apple Watch patent infringement lawsuit, court rules

Apple must face a patent infringement lawsuit alleging that it cribbed heart rate sensor technology for the Apple Watch, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Monday.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

The original lawsuit, lodged against Apple in 2018, alleged that the Apple Watch's heart rate measurement technology infringed on multiple patents owned by Omni MedSci Inc. Apple moved to dismiss the lawsuit, only to be denied by a U.S. District Court.



