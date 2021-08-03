Apple TV+ fills out cast of Will Smith-led film 'Emancipation'

A number of new cast members have signed on to upcoming Apple TV+ original thriller "Emancipation," which stars Will Smith as a runaway slave



Credit: Apple

"Emancipation" is inspired by the true story of "Whipped Peter," a runaway slave who emancipated himself from a southern plantation and joined the Union Army. Later, images of Peter's scarred back contributed to growing public opposition to slavery in the 1800s. Peter is played by Smith in the upcoming Apple TV+ film.



