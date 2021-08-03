Brendan Fraser joins upcoming Apple TV+ film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Brendan Fraser will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ crime drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.



Set in 1920s Oklahoma, "Killers of the Flower Moon" chronicles the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation — a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the "Reign of Terror."According to Deadline, Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton. Also starring are Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Jesse Plemons, known for roles in "Friday Night Lights" and "Breaking Bad" was added to the cast in February.



