'Little Voice' is first Apple TV+ series to see cancellation

"Little Voice," the songwriting drama produced by J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, has not been renewed for a second season, making it the first Apple TV+ series to see cancellation.



Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday reports Apple decided to cancel the show after one season.Created by Bareilles and fellow writer, director and producer Jessie Nelson, "Little Voice" tells the story of Bess King as she navigates the New York City music scene while coping with life issues like love and family. The show stars Brittany O'Grady and features original songs written by Bareilles, some of which were released as an official soundtrack.



Read more...