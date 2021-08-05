Apple promotes exclusive monthly Apple Card offers in Wallet app

Apple on Wednesday began to feature promotional Apple Card offers in the Wallet app, asking card holders to take advantage of exclusive savings and freebies.



The new section appeared in the Wallet app of some Apple Card credit card holders today. Located below card balance, weekly activity and payment options, the promo card invites users to "enjoy exclusive offers this month."While an embedded "Learn More" link is currently uavailable, accompanying text suggests Apple will soon use the feature to push first party services like Apple News+.



Read more...