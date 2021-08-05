Apple Music Artists Can Now Share Milestones With Fans

Apple today announced a new Apple Music for Artists feature called Shareable Milestones, which is designed to allow ‌Apple Music‌ artists to share key milestones and successes with their fans on social media.

The ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists feature generates automatic milestones for artists of all sizes, which artists can highlight on social media networks. Milestones include new highs and all-time bests across Plays and Shazams, and inclusion in ‌Apple Music‌'s curated playlists.



Artists will see images celebrating their milestones on their iOS overview page for ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists, and can tap the share icon to open up the share sheet. Users will also see relevant milestones on the song and country detail pages. Milestones can be shared to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and Instagram stories.



Sharing milestones is a feature that's limited to artists at the current time and the images can only be accessed through the ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists iOS app.



Though limited to ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists at the current time, this is perhaps a feature that Apple could roll out to all ‌Apple Music‌ users in the future, allowing them to share metrics that are normally only available through the year-end Apple Music Replay and Recap features.



Apple Music for Artists is available to all artists who use ‌Apple Music‌. It provides artists and their teams with sales and streaming data for songs, albums, playlists, and more.



