Internal Apple memo addresses public concern over new child protection features

An internal memo from Apple reportedly addresses concerns around CSAM and Photo scanning features, aims to uphold its commitment to user privacy while also protecting children.



On Thursday, Apple announced that it would expand child safety features in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8. The new tools include a system that leverages cryptographic techniques to detect collections of CSAM stored in iCloud Photos to provide information to law enforcement.The announcement was met with a fair amount of pushback from customers and security experts alike. The most prevalent worry is that the implementation could at some point in the future lead to surveillance of data traffic sent and received from the phone.



