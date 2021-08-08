FCC mobile broadband map shows LTE coverage areas across the U.S.

The FCC has made it easier for carrier customers to check how much coverage their mobile phone company provides, by releasing its first map of 4G LTE coverage across the United States.



The map, published by the Federal Communications Commission on Friday, offers a quick reference to regional availability for coverage from major carriers, with regards to 4G LTE signal. In its initial release, it is offering signal information for AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon across the country.The map shows coverage for broadband data and voice calls from May 15, 2021. The data was voluntarily submitted to the FCC by the four carriers, and advises of where you can pick up signal of each carrier in a particular place.



Read more...