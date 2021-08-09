Changes to cryptocurrency tax rules could be too late for infrastructure vote

Senators are close to compromising on tax rules affecting cryptocurrencies, but the arrival of a deal may not be in time to be added to a relevant bill headed through the Senate.



Two groups of senators are in discussions over tax rules that would impact cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, in requiring entities to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. Each side wants changes made to an infrastructure bill that is on its way through the Senate, but now with a very tight time limit.The dispute puts a White House-preferred amendment against one favored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Rob Wyden, reports Bloomberg. Specifically, the discussions relate to the definition of cryptocurrency brokers that are required to report transactions.



Read more...