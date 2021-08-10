Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record videos with an added bokeh effect behind the subject. Apple released Portrait Mode with the ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, but it's since remained exclusive to photos. It's worth noting that with iOS 15 this fall, FaceTime will be gaining Portrait Mode for all compatible devices.Apple first added Portrait mode to the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, and it quickly become a fan favorite. The feature can put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background in what is known as a bokeh effect. For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video. Like with still photos, the iPhone's depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording.



With Portrait Mode video, Apple is also planning ProRes for videos, which will allow users to record video in a higher quality format and offer more editing control. Similar to how ProRaw for photos is exclusive to only the higher-end iPhone 12 models, Bloomberg says that ProRes may also be exclusive to only the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max.



Beyond hardware-specific upgrades, Apple is also planning some new software-based features for photographers with its upcoming iPhones. According to the report, Apple is planning a more advanced iteration of standard photo filters. Instead of applying a filter to the entire photo, the upcoming iPhones will instead precisely apply "changes to objects and people across the photos using artificial intelligence."Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colors at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.



Gurman today also reconfirmed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a faster A15 chip, a smaller notch, and new display technology that will enable a higher ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Gurman had previously noted that on the higher-end models of the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple might also introduce always-on capabilities similar to the Apple Watch.

