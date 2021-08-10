John Lithgow joins cast of Apple TV+ original 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Legendary actor John Lithgow is set to join the cast of Apple TV+ original "Killers of the Flower Moon," adding to an already star-studded cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.



Source: The Los Angeles Times

Lithgow will play the role of a prosecutor in the upcoming drama based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name and adapted for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, reports Variety. Scorsese is directing.



