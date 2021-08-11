Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network hack steals $600 million

Poly Network, the cryptocurrency interoperability protocol, says that it has been hacked and more than $600 million in assorted cryptocurrency was stolen.



While individuals have attempted various cryptocurrency related scams, now the Poly Network has taken to Twitter to announced it has been robbed. The service is calling on cryptocurrency users to blacklist the alleged hackers.







Important Notice:

We are sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain @ethereum and @0xPolygon Assets had been transferred to hacker's following addresses:

ETH: 0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963

BSC: 0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71



— Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021

Read more...