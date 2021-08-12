Apple researchers use AirPods to estimate user respiratory rates

Apple is delving further into wearable-based health monitoring, and in a research paper published Wednesday details the promise of estimating respiratory rates with the help of AirPods.



Posted to Apple's Machine Learning Research webpage and spotted by MyHealthyApple, "Estimating Respiratory Rate From Breath Audio Obtained Through Wearable Microphones" covers methods of monitoring respiratory rates on exertion in a healthy population using audio data gleaned from AirPods.Apple hopes to prove that readily-available, "aesthetically acceptable" and relatively affordable devices like AirPods can be used to estimate respiratory rates and track cardio-respiratory fitness.



