Disney+ reaches 116M subscribers in less than two years

Disney+ continues to rake in new users, with the streaming service doubling figures from 2020 to hit 116 million subscribers in Disney's third fiscal quarter of 2021.



Disney announced the subscriber growth numbers (PDF link) alongside a Wall Street beat on Thursday, reporting $17.02 billion in revenue compared to an expected $16.76 billion, reports CNBC.Disney's premiere streaming service, Disney+, hit 116 million subscribers to beat analyst estimates by nearly 1.5 million. That's a more than 100% bump from the same time last year when the product boasted 57.5 million subscribers.



Read more...