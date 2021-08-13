Spain integrates Apple Wallet support for EU Digital COVID Certificate

Spain this week rolled out Apple Wallet support for the European Union's digital COVID certificate, allowing citizens to store the so-called COVID-19 vaccine "passport" on Apple devices.



The EU Digital COVID Certificate went live in July to deliver proof of vaccination to people living in member nations and a handful of neighboring countries. Available as a paper or digital document issued by health authorities, the certificates serve as proof that a holder has either been vaccinated against, received a negative test result for or recovered from COVID-19. A QR code is included with each certificate to ensure authenticity.Certificates allow for free movement within countries that recognize the document, and its existence helps to facilitate the lifting of restrictions when appropriate, the EU says.



