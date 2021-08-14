U.S. ITC judge sides with Sonos in Google patent infringement suit

Google has infringed on a selection of speaker technology patents owned by Sonos, a judge's preliminary finding for the U.S. ITC has decided, a ruling that could eventually block the search company's ability to import its speakers into the United States.



Sonos originally sued Google in January 2020, accusing the tech giant of "blatantly" using its patented technology, information that Sonos allegedly shared in confidence with the search company. In an initial finding by one U.S. International Trade Commission judge, it seems that Sonos is getting its way.The ruling by Judge Charles E. Bullock states that it is held that Google violates section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 over the sale and import of products that infringe five patents. Though the decision is offered as an initial determination from the judge, the determination of a violation by Google certainly indicates the court finds in favor of Sonos over the patents.



