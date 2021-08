Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged support to the people of Haiti, after the country was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.



The Haiti earthquake's impact [USGS]

The major earthquake's epicenter was approximately 13 kilometers (8 miles) away from Saint-Louis Du Sud, according to the USGS, and at a depth of 10km. The magnitude 7.2 quake was felt in the capital Port-au-Prince, some 150km (93 miles) away.



