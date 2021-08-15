What you need to know: Apple's iCloud Photos and Messages child safety initiatives

In the time since Apple announced its child safety iCloud Photos image assessment and Messages notifications, there haven't been any changes, but there have been many clarifications from the company on the subject. Here's what you need to know, updated on August 15 with everything Apple has said since release.



Credit: Apple

Apple announced a new suite of tools on Thursday, meant to help protect children online and curb the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). It included features in iMessage, Siri and Search, and a mechanism that scans iCloud Photos for known CSAM images.



