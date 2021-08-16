How to use window management in macOS Monterey

Apple hasn't introduced new features to window management in macOS Monterey, but it's made the existing ones easier to find — and it has made some refinements.



The forthcoming macOS Monterey has taken on some new iPad-like options and icons for Full Screen and Split View

The best features are the ones you can find. With the forthcoming macOS Monterey, more users are going to be benefitting from full-screen and Split View apps simply because how to use them is clearer.



Read more...