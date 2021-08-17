'iPhone 13' launch due third week of September, says analyst

Apple will return to holding its iPhone launches in September, according to Wedbush analysts, with the "iPhone 13" expected to be unveiled in the third week of September.



Apple is known to hold fall events for the iPhone and other products, with the main iPhone launch itself typically occurring in September. After an October reveal of the iPhone 12 range in 2020, some analysts believe that Apple could return to form for 2021.In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half of 2020 put iPhone builds at between 130 million and 150 million units. In terms of the breakdown into specific products, the "iPhone 13" is thought to be between 35% and 45% of third-quarter builds.



